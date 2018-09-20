LeBron James to replace Michael Jordan in leading role in Space Jam sequel

LeBron James is set for a starring role in the Space Jam sequel

LeBron James has teamed up with American director Ryan Coogler, who will produce the long-anticipated Space Jam sequel.

SpringHill Entertainment, James and business partner Maverick Carter's company, announced the news on Tuesday by tweeting out a cartoon image of a locker room.

James is due to take the lead for the film, which comes 22 years after the original live-action animated comedy starring Michael Jordan, and is set to start production in 2019 during the NBA off-season.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner, who joined Los Angeles Lakers in July, said he loved Coogler's vision for Black Panther, which has proved a box office success this year.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told the Hollywood Reporter.

"It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams.

"And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."