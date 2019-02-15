British Basketball All-Stars Championship returns to London's Copper Box

The British Basketball All-Stars Championship returns on Sunday, October 13 at London's Copper Box Arena.

Featuring multiple 12-minute games, an All-Star five-point line and the Golden Buzzer Power Play, the tournament is a non-stop afternoon of fast-paced basketball action which returns in 2019 for its third year.

The tournament will again showcase the best of British basketball talent, with defending champions Surrey Scorchers joined by the top seven teams from the 2018/19 BBL season. Double elimination will be in play to separate the teams from eight down to four ahead of the semi-finals and final.

Surrey Scorchers won the All-Stars Championship against Leicester Riders last year

Surrey Scorchers were crowned 2018 All-Stars Champions after a thrilling 36-33 overtime victory over Leicester Riders, while London Lions won the inaugural Championship in 2017.

Matchroom chairman Barry Hearn said: "The British Basketball All-Stars Championship is one of the most exciting afternoons of the British basketball season and has been well received by fans and players alike since its inception in 2017.

"We saw huge growth in the event in 2018, and a spectacular final between Scorchers and Riders. The tournament is now a key date in the basketball calendar, giving teams a chance to play for a share of a huge prize fund and players the opportunity to showcase their skills in a great arena in front of an excited crowd and a global TV audience."

British Basketball League commercial director, Bob Hope, added: "The British Basketball All-Stars Championship, now in its third year, is one of the most popular annual events in the British Basketball calendar.

"This exciting, one-day format brings together eight of the top BBL teams, along with five hours of live coverage on Sky Sports TV, as well as a wider worldwide TV audience, and the biggest prize fund of £100,000 for any UK basketball event ever.

"Thanks to Barry Hearn and his Matchroom Sport team for their belief in and continued support for basketball in this country and, in particular, this outstanding occasion. We are expecting a huge audience at the Copper Box, London for this nail-biting event."