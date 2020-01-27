Coronavirus in China forces Great Britain women's basketball team into venue switch

The outbreak of coronavirus in China has forced FIBA to move the Olympic qualifiers to Serbia

Great Britain's women's basketball team will not travel to China for next month's Olympic qualifiers, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The British side had been due to take on the hosts, Korea and Spain in Foshan, which is 1,000 kilometres away from Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.

The matches will now be played in Belgrade in Serbia, a statement from British Basketball confirmed. The death toll in China has now risen to 81 people.

Maurice Watkins, the chair of British Basketball, said: "The health and safety of the players and staff is of paramount importance in this situation.

"We thank FIBA for taking swift action on this issue in difficult circumstances."

The dates for the games are unchanged and take place between February 6 and 9.