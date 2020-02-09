Basketball News

Great Britain women's basketball team miss out on Olympic qualification

Johannah Leedham-Warner in action for Great Britain in their final qualifier against Spain
Great Britain have missed out on qualification for the 2020 Olympics after finishing bottom of their group in the FIBA Women's qualifying tournament.

After losing to China and Korea earlier in the week, Jose Buceta's side knew they needed a shock victory over European champions Spain, but went down 79-69 in spite of a valiant effort.

Karlie Samuelson (R) attempts to get the better of Spain's Laura Gil (L)
A successful three-pointer from Karlie Samuelson gave Britain an early advantage, but Spain hit back and were ahead by two at the end of the first quarter.

The lead extended to 10 by the halfway point, despite the best efforts of Johannah Leedham-Warner.

Britain's Temi Fagbenle was the leading game scorer come the conclusion of the third quarter, with 16 points, but Spain remained in control by a 60-49 score.

A big finish was needed and although Buceta's team won the final quarter, it was not enough and they miss out on a spot at Tokyo, with defeat to Korea on Saturday proving costly.

