London Lions go clear at the top of the BBL Championship after victory

Glasgow Rocks and David Mpondo were unable to stop London Lions recording a sixth successive victory

London Lions extended their lead at the top of the BBL Championship after a 91-74 victory over the Glasgow Rocks on Saturday.

A free-flowing first-half display saw the Lions up by 20 points as they consigned the Rocks to their fifth loss in a row, despite a spirited display that saw a marked improvement from the Glasgow side in the second half.

The Lions opened the game strongly and flew out the gates in the first half with some excellent basketball, and were led by Dirk Williams' 17 points, as five Lions players reached double figures in points for the game.

The Rocks were lifted with the introduction of Ronald Delph as they looked to claw back a large Lions lead. Delph posted a double-double off the bench and gave the Rocks an outlet in the paint, finishing off some strong alley-oop in the process.

Glasgow came out stronger in the second half however and managed to cut the Lions lead in half, however they could not climb back from the sizeable first-half lead as London ran out comfortable winners at the Copper Box Arena in the end.

BBL Championship - Round Six results Thursday Plymouth Raiders 71-77 Leicester Riders Friday Cheshire Phoenix 74-84 Manchester Giants London Lions 109-89 Newcastle Eagles Worcester Wolves 83-77 Glasgow Rocks Saturday London Lions 91-74 Glasgow Rocks Sunday Surrey Scorchers P-P Plymouth Raiders Cheshire Phoenix P-P Sheffield Sharks

London's victory followed their surprise win at the Newcastle Eagles on Friday - beating the Geordie side by a whole 20 points as center Chris Tawiah dropped a career-high of 26 points in what was a dominating and ruthless performance.

Williams also dropped huge numbers, scoring 24 for the Lions, while Fahro Alihodzic and Kevin Ware both played big roles too off the bench.

There was a rare bad day at the office by Rahmon Fletcher's standards, as the Eagles star failed to get into double-digits for scoring or assists, but Evan Maxwell's 23 points, Cortez Edwards 19 points, and Justin Gordon's 17 points almost pulled the Eagles back within touching distance - but at the end, the Lions' quality proved just too much.

Manchester Giants beat rivals Cheshire Phoenix for the third time in the 2020/21 season, with star man Breaon Brady putting on a show for the Sky Sports cameras, dropping 18 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in an exceptional double-double performance.

Manchester came out on top in Friday's clash with North-West rivals Cheshire

All five starters for the Giants reached double-figures for scoring, while the returning big David Ulph impressed off the bench, grabbing nine rebounds and scoring nine points too.

In-form Jimbo Lull only really got going in the second quarter for the Cheshire Phoenix, but after his third bucket, the points kept coming from him as he led the game in scoring with 23 - but his and the rest of the Nix' efforts were in vain as the Giants took the win back to Manchester.

Also on Friday night, the Worcester Wolves edged past the Glasgow Rocks in what turned out to be a tight contest, after the Rocks kept trying to peg the Wolves back - with new man Christian Keeling putting up an impressive performance with 20 points and six assists to his name.

But it was experienced star Matthew Bryan-Amaning that led the game in scoring, dropping 21 points, but Jordan Williams' 18 points and Brandon Anderson's 17 meant that it was by no means a solo mission.

Keeling was joined by Isa Brandon, Ronald Delph and Boban Jacdonmi in reaching double figures for scoring - and despite the defeat, there were plenty of encouraging signs on show.

BBL Championship - Round Seven fixtures Friday Worcester Wolves vs Cheshire Phoenix Bristol Flyers vs London Lions Plymouth Raiders vs Leicester Riders Sheffield Sharks vs Newcastle Eagles Sunday Bristol Flyers vs Worcester Wolves Cheshire Phoenix vs Surrey Scorchers Glasgow Rocks vs Sheffield Sharks Newcastle Eagles vs Plymouth Raiders

The Round tipped off on Thursday as the Leicester Riders took home a six-point victory away at the Plymouth Raiders.

It was a game that was close from start to finish, and when the Riders looked like pulling away at the end of the third with an 11-point lead, the Raiders dragged themselves back into it early in the fourth.

Sunday's two games between Surrey Scorchers and Plymouth Raiders and Cheshire Phoenix and Sheffield Sharks were both postponed. Under the Covid-19 rule amendments, both fixtures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Cheshire's game was postponed via a statement that said with 'an abundance of caution' after Scorchers game was postponed on advice of Surrey's club doctor, in line with the BBL's return to play guidelines, following the return to play of multiple players and coaches after testing positive for Covid-19.