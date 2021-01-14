Newcastle Eagles to meet London Lions in BBL Cup final

Newcastle Eagles advanced to the BBL Cup Final where they will meet the London Lions

Newcastle Eagles advanced to the BBL Cup Final after picking up a five point victory in a tight encounter with the Leicester Riders.

Evan Maxwell led the game in points for the Eagles, picking up 19 points, as well as grabbing eight rebounds and two blocks, but he was provided with incredible help by Cortez Edwards, who had 18 points, nine rebounds and a huge seven steals.

Justin Gordon also played a vital part in securing the Eagles a place in the final, as he dropped 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

It was a tough evening for the Riders, who struggled making shots all night, only shooting 39 per cent from the field, even though all five starters made it into double digits.

Geno Crandall led the game for the Riders with 17 points, five rebounds and five steals, and William Lee notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 protocols in place, the Manchester Giants were forced to forfeit the other semi-final that was due to be played, meaning the London Lions will meet the Eagles on Sunday, January 21 in the final.