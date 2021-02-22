BBL Championship: Cheshire Phoenix extend winning run; Leicester Riders stretch lead at top

Worcester Wolves' Brandon Anderson in action against the Manchester Giants. Picture: JS Sport Photography.

The Cheshire Phoenix made it five straight wins in the BBL Championship on Sunday night as they beat the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks 67-57, while the Leicester Riders strengthened their grip on top spot with a 91-77 victory over the Manchester Giants to stretch their own unbeaten run to eight games.

Just one point separated the Phoenix and Sharks heading into half-time before Sheffield entered the fourth edging a three-point margin.

It was the Phoenix, however, who prevailed behind Kathlon Ross' 19-point, 12-rebound double double and a landmark outing for captain Jalen Hayes, whose 14-point display saw him register his 1000th point in the BBL. Antwon Lillard led the way for Sheffield with 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jordan Rathino's 15 points and eight rebounds.

A similar pattern followed in Sunday's second game as the Riders led by just one point at half-time, before the Championship frontrunners to assert their authority in the third and fourth quarters.

Corey Johnson logged a game-high 24 points for Leicester, while Geno Crandall posted 21 points and eight assists. Alex Ouandie top scored for the Giants with 20 points.

The win moved the Riders six points clear of second-placed Newcastle Eagles, whom they beat 83-75 on Wednesday thanks to a superb 18-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist and three-steal performance from Crandall. Darien Nelson-Henry notched a double double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Johnson also provided 15 points and nine rebounds.

Positives for Newcastle came in the form of captain Rahmon Fletcher's 25 points and eight assists alongside Cortez Edwards' 12 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists.

Cheshire are meanwhile fifth after chalking up three wins in a week, beginning with Wednesday's 77-68 victory over the Worcester Wolves as Ross top scored with 19 points, Jimbo Lull supported with 18 points and eight rebounds and Hayes supplied a 15-point, 11-rebound double double.

That was followed up on Friday night when the Phoenix beat the third-placed London Lions 87-80 behind Ross' 21 points, Matthew Bryan-Amaning's 19 points, Mike McCall's 18 points, Hayes' 17 points and 10 rebounds and Lull's 12 points.

In the other Friday night games the Sharks overcame the Eagles 89-77 behind Jeremy Hemsley's game-high 24-points, and the Giants beat the Wolves 98-78 after Justin Satchell's 25-point, 10-rebound double double and 19 points from Sam Cassell Jr.

Rocks reach semi-finals

The Glasgow Rocks snapped a four-game losing run as they beat the Phoenix 67-62 on February 14 to reach the BBL Trophy semi-finals.

Glasgow had trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before reeling off a 17-5 run to take a 43-41 lead in the third quarter. They then held Cheshire to 13 points in 13 minutes while building their advantage to 63-52, giving them the breathing space to withstand a five minute scoreless stint before wrapping up the win on a Ronald Delph put-back with 30 seconds remaining.