WBBL Play-Offs: London Lions and Nottingham Wildcats set up semi-final showdown

Kennedy Leonard starred yet again for the Lions. Image: WBBL

The BA London Lions and Nottingham Wildcats each clinched a place in the WBBL Play-Off semi-finals on Sunday, setting up a final four showdown this coming Friday.

Lions overcame the Essex Rebels 92-65 thanks to a phenomenal display from MVP Kennedy Leonard, who put up 22 points to lead the Lions, along with 16 assists, eight rebounds and eight steals.

It was confirmed shortly after the game that the University of Colorado product has agreed a two-year extension with the team.

WBBL Play-Offs, quarter-finals Saturday Sevenoaks Suns 76-59 Oaklands Wolves Leicester Riders 73-79 Newcastle Eagles Sunday Nottingham Wildcats 80-64 Manchester Met Mystics BA London Lions 92-65 Essex Rebels

WBBL Play-Offs semi-finals line-up Sevenoaks Suns vs Newcastle Eagles BA London Lions vs Nottingham Wildcats

Stephanie Umeh provided welcome help from the bench for the Lions, as she recorded a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double of her own in just 20 minutes of action. Chantel Charles and Cassie Breen also made it into double digits for the Lions, with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

For the Rebels, Carla Bieg Salazar put up 22 points on the night, shooting 58 per cent from the field, and received help from DeAngelique Waithe's 13 points and 11 rebounds. Ashleigh Munns was the only other Rebels starter to reach double figures on the night with 12 points, a 33 per cent shooting display from the field not enough to take Essex through to the next round.

Earlier in the day, the Nottingham Wildcats also advanced into the semi-finals with a convincing 80-64 victory over the Manchester Met Mystics, Chelsey Shumpert leading the way with 26 points and seven rebounds.

Shumpert has been among the WBBL's standout players in 2021. Image: WBBL

Moa Lundqvist meanwhile supplied vital assistance with 16 points and 15 rebounds, Simone Costa scored 20 points, and guard Tia Freeman also made it into double digits from the bench with 10 points.

Hannah Shaw led the Mystics with 18 points, Helen Naylor secured another 14 from the bench and Georgia Jones logged eleven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

With both quarter-finals in the book, the semi-finals - due to take place live on Sky Sports YouTube on Friday, May 7 from 5pm - will see Sevenoaks Suns take on Newcastle Eagles and London meet Nottingham.