Watch live coverage of the BBL playoff quarter-finals on Sky Sports

Leicester, Bristol, London and Cheshire get their play-off campaigns underway on Monday night as the BBL post-season begins with the first two quarter-finals.

After the drama of the WBBL quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday, attention shifts to the men's competition as the BBL's May Madness continues with eight games in the next four days to get the men's postseason underway.

Eight teams will meet in four quarter-finals, each tie will be played over two legs with the aggregate winner advancing to the last four.

The action starts with a double header on Monday that features the top two teams in the competition getting underway.

Leicester Riders finished top of the Championship and as top seeds will face eighth-placed Bristol Flyers from 5pm, and that will be followed by second-placed London Lions facing off against the Cheshire Phoenix with tip-off at 7.30pm.

The two quarter-finals will reach their conclusion on Wednesday night when the second legs are played.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.