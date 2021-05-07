WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: WBBL semi-finals

It's semi-final time in the WBBL playoffs and you can watch Sevenoaks Suns vs Newcastle Eagles and London Lions vs Nottingham Wildcats from 5pm.

WBBL final four: Who can stop the Suns?

The comeback queens of the BBL

A place in the WBBL final is at stake on Friday night when the playoffs continues and the question on everyone's lips is whether the seemingly unstoppable Sevenoaks Suns can be halted.

Newcastle Eagles will become the latest team to try after the Oaklands Wolves were swatted away in the quarter-finals, and the action gets the coverage underway at 5pm.

The Eagles finished seventh in the regular season and like most teams lost both their games against the Suns who topped the standings.

In the second match of the night, which tips off at 7.30pm, it's second seeds Leicester - the only team to beat the Suns in the regular season - against the fourth seeded Nottingham Wildcats.

Leicester won both their meetings in the regular season and will have high hopes of beating their Midlands rivals to secure a place in the final on Sunday May 16.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.