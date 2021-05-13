WATCH LIVE BASKETBALL: BBL playoff semi-finals

A place in the BBL playoff final is on the line when the second legs of the semi-finals take place on Thursday night, starting with Leicester vs Newcastle from 5pm.

With the WBBL final already set in stone for Sunday, by the end of Thursday's action we will know who joins them from the men's final and the conclusion to the BBL's May Madness playoff season.

London and Newcastle are through to the women's final, and both franchises are represented on Thursday evening when Newcastle tip off the action against top seeds Leicester - trailing by just one point.

The Riders ended the regular season top of the standings and have the narrowest of leads against the Eagles following a 77-76 win in the first leg as the teams chase a place in the final when the action begins.

In the second game of the night - which gets underway at 7.30pm - it is the London Lions against the Plymouth Raiders, who lead after an impressive first-leg showing.

The Raiders hold a commanding 12-point lead after a 92-80 victory on Tuesday night but London - who won two of the three meetings in the regular season as well as victory in the BBL Cup - can look to their most recent encounter for inspiration when they chalked up a 17-point success.

A repeat would be enough to overturn the deficit and join their women's team in Sunday's showpiece finals.

Follow the WBBL and BBL play-offs on Sky Sports, right through to both finals which take place on Sunday May 16.