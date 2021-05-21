BBL MVP Geno Crandall confirms he will return with Leicester Riders

Geno Crandall led the way for the Riders last season. Image: BBL

League MVP and star American guard Geno Crandall will return to the Leicester Riders next season, it was confirmed Friday morning.

Crandall lit up the BBL this season as he lifted the Championship title with the Riders as well as winning the Basketball Journalists Association and club MVP awards.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Riders next season," said Crandall.

"I have loved my time here and I can't wait to play for the Riders again, this time with fan support at the arenas. I found a home in Leicester, the club, teammates and staff made me feel so welcome.

"I'll be working hard this summer to improve my game and be ready again for the new season. We feel like we have unfinished business as a team and we'll be doing all we can to put some more silverware in the cabinet for this club.

"I've loved playing for Coach Rob and he's a big factor in me returning to play. He's a players' coach and has given me the tools to be successful this past season. I can't wait to get going again."

Crandall rises high against the Manchester Giants. Image: Peter Simmons

After leading Leicester Riders to a fifth BBL Championship crown, Geno became the second player in Riders history to win the MVP, doing so by 10 clear votes ahead of second-placed DeAndre Liggins.

The Minneapolis-native joined Leicester in the summer after a season in the Czech Republic, and was previously a two-time All-Big Sky second team selection at the University of North Dakota before graduating from the powerhouse Gonzaga University.

Crandall had nine double-doubles in BBL Championship play, which was third among all players, and was close to a triple-double on multiple occasions. He had a season high of 29 points and 15 assists in a 116-109 overtime victory over Manchester Giants at the Morningside Arena.

Alongside the MVP trophy, he was named in the Molten BBL Team of the Year, picked up a Molten BBL Player of the Month award in January, and made the weekly All-Star Five six times.