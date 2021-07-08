Plymouth Raiders announce withdrawal from 2021/22 BBL season

Ashley Hamilton was one of the stars of the 2020/21 season for the Raiders. (Image: BBL)

The Plymouth Raiders have announced they are withdrawing from the 2021/22 BBL season due to issues confirming a home venue.

Led by head coach Paul James, who surpassed 1,000 games in charge earlier this year, the Raiders recorded a third-place finish in the BBL Championship, trailing the runner-up London Lions by just four points and the champion Leicester Riders by six points.

Plymouth also reached the final of the BBL Trophy where they were beaten 88-82 by the Lions, who later eliminated the Raiders in the semi-finals of the BBL Playoffs.

In a statement on their official website, the Raiders said: "Ongoing difficulties surrounding a suitable playing venue continue to hamper all preparations which, at this moment, cannot be resolved within the City of Plymouth in time for the new season. This situation is very disappointing for all of us as it follows a season where the club achieved its highest BBL finish and reached the Trophy Final.

"All local venues have been considered but ruled out due to their inability to provide the facilities necessary for Raiders to play in front of spectators at a price that is sustainable for the club.

"This decision has been a very difficult one for the board, and we will continue to work with Plymouth City Council and the BBL to identify feasible solutions for the longer-term. Our sincerest thanks go to our fans, volunteers, and sponsors for all their support."

The Raiders become the second team to pull out of the upcoming campaign after the Worcester Wolves confirmed their exit in June following 15 years in the top flight.

Worcester finished the league phase in sixth-place before losing 180-163 to the Raiders in the first round of the playoffs.