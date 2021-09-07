Racism in sport: Police Scotland close investigation into abuse of three Glasgow Rocks basketball players

Glasgow Rocks said the windscreen of the players' car was smashed by a hammer (Credit: Glasgow Rocks)

British Basketball League side Glasgow Rocks have expressed their disappointment after Police Scotland closed an investigation into the racist abuse of three of their players.

No arrests were made after David Mpondo, Julius van Sauers and Marc Kwedi were threatened, referred to as "monkeys" online and calls were made to the police claiming they had prostitutes at their property.

Their car was also attacked, with the windscreen smashed and tyres slashed in a spate of incidents - dating back to October last year - which forced the players to move home in February.

Police Scotland confirmed their investigation had concluded and they were unable to take any further action.

A spokeswoman told Sky Sports News: "Enquiries were carried out following a report of offensive communication. The investigation has now concluded and suitable advice or assistance has been given."

In reply, a club statement read: "Glasgow Rocks are frustrated and disappointed to see reports that the results of the police investigation on the racist abuse encountered by David Mpondo, Julius van Sauers and Marc Kwedi have led to no action being taken.

"As this is a police matter we will make no further comment on the situation.

"Thank you to everyone for their support."

