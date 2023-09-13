British Basketball League: Sky Sports to continue coverage for 2023-24 season with 40 games to be shown live

British Basketball League is back on Sky Sports with 40 games to be shown live from the 2023-24 season, starting with Newcastle Eagles hosting the Sheffield Sharks on Thursday

The British Basketball League will continue to be shown on Sky Sports for the 2023-24 season.

After the previous campaign saw league viewership rise by 217 per cent, Sky Sports will show 40 games from the UK's top men's and women's divisions.

Fans will see one live game each week on Sky Sports' linear and YouTube channels. Live games will be broadcast on Sky Sports and NOW on Thursday and Friday nights, with the league set to provide the highest quality broadcast experience in its history, anchored by an all-new studio show.

The new broadcast team will be led by Jeanette Kwakye MBE and feature former Team GB and London Lions star Ovie Soko as lead analyst, along with Todd Harris and Azania Stewart as commentators.

As part of the agreement, Sky Sports and NOW will show live action from the Championship, as well as the key fixtures during the season including the Men's and Women's Trophy Final, All-Star Game and the showstopping end of season playoffs, including the final at The O2.

Helen Falkus, director of Multi Sports at Sky Sports, said: "Domestic basketball continues to go from strength to strength and so we're delighted to be able to continue to bring our viewers more of the action from both the men's and women's competitions.

"We'll continue to showcase the Men's and Women's British Basketball League on our linear channels as well as YouTube as we look to continue to grow the game in the UK."

The new season begins with the Newcastle Eagles hosting the Sheffield Sharks on Thursday, with the play-off finals coming to a conclusion on May 19 next year.

BBL head of broadcast, Mani Gill, added: "The League is delighted to once again be partnering with Sky Sports for a fourth consecutive season to continue to bring the best of the action from the Men's and Women's League's to fans across the country.

"Sky has given us a platform to help basketball grow exponentially in recent years, it's great to have their continued support and we know fans will be thrilled with the broadcast experience they'll enjoy this season."

Watch the British Basketball League season-opener between Newcastle and Sheffield live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm on Thursday.