Which NBA matches are live on Sky Sports and on which channel?
Last Updated: 15/10/18 4:05pm
Sky Sports will broadcast extensive season-long games and programming, including more than 42 live weekend primetime games starting from 8pm U.K. time
Below we have listed every match that you can see live on Sky Sports during the regular season and we will update it to show you when and where you can watch the playoffs and finals.
*Times and channels may be subject to change.
NBA Live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Match
|Channel
|Time
|Wed Oct 17
|Philadelphia @ Boston
|Sky Sports Arena/MainEvent
|1am
|Wed Oct 17
|Oklahoma City @ Golden State
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|3.30am
|Thu Oct 18
|New Orleans @ Houston
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1am
|Fri Oct 19
|Chicago @ Philadelphia
|Sky Sports Arena
|1am
|Sat Oct 20
|Boston @ Toronto
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1am
|Sun Oct 21
|Houston @ LA Lakers
|Sky Sports Arena/Mix
|3.30am
|Sun Oct 21
|Atlanta @ Cleveland
|Sky Sports Arena
|11pm
|Thu Oct 25
|Philadelphia @ Milwaukee
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|2.30am
|Fri Oct 26
|Boston @ Oklahoma City
|Sky Sports Arena
|1am
|Sat Oct 27
|Golden State @ New York
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|12.30am
|Sun Oct 28
|LA Lakers @ San Antonio
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1.30am
|Sun Oct 28
|Golden State @ Brooklyn
|Sky Sports Arena
|9pm
|Thu Nov 1
|New Orleans @ Golden State
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|2.30am
|Fri Nov 2
|Milwaukee @ Boston
|Sky Sports Arena
|12am
|Sat Nov 3
|Minnesota @ Golden State
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|2.30am
|Sat Nov 3
|Detroit @ Philapdelphia
|Sky Sports Arena/Mix
|5pm
|Sun Nov 4
|Sacramento @ Milwaukee
|Sky Sports Arena
|8.30pm
|Thu Nov 8
|Minnesota @ LA Lakers
|Sky Sports Arena
|3.30am
|Fri Nov 9
|Houston @ Oklahoma City
|Sky Sports Arena
|1am
|Sat Nov 10
|Boston @ Utah
|Sky Sports Arena
|2.30am
|Sat Nov 10
|Milwaukee @ LA Clippers
|Sky Sports Arena
|8.30pm
|Sat Nov 11
|Charlotte @ Detroit
|Sky Sports Arena
|8.30pm
|Thu Nov 15
|New Orleans @ Minnesota
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1am
|Fri Nov 16
|Golden State @ Houston
|Sky Sports Arena
|1am
|Fri Nov 16
|Toronto @ Boston
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|12am
|Sat Nov 17
|Utah @ Boston
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|12.30am
|Sun Nov 18
|Memphis @ Minnesota
|Sky Sports Arena
|8.30pm
|Thu Nov 22
|LA Lakers @ Cleveland
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1am
|Fri Nov 23
|Minnesota @ Brooklyn
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|5pm
|Sun Nov 25
|Denver v Oklahoma City
|Sky Sports Arena
|1am
|Sun Nov 25
|Orlando @ LA Lakers
|Sky Sports Arena
|8.30pm
|Thu Nov 29
|Washington @ New Orleans
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1am
|Fri Nov 30
|Golden State @ Toronto
|Sky Sports Arena
|1am
|Sat Dec 1
|Houston @ San Antonio
|Sky Sports Arena/Main Event
|1am