Which NBA matches are live on Sky Sports and on which channel?

Last Updated: 15/10/18 4:05pm

Sky Sports will broadcast extensive season-long games and programming, including more than 42 live weekend primetime games starting from 8pm UK time
Below we have listed every match that you can see live on Sky Sports during the regular season and we will update it to show you when and where you can watch the playoffs and finals.

*Times and channels may be subject to change.

NBA Live on Sky Sports

Date Match Channel Time
Wed Oct 17 Philadelphia @ Boston Sky Sports Arena/MainEvent 1am
Wed Oct 17 Oklahoma City @ Golden State Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 3.30am
Thu Oct 18 New Orleans @ Houston Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1am
Fri Oct 19 Chicago @ Philadelphia Sky Sports Arena 1am
Sat Oct 20 Boston @ Toronto Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1am
Sun Oct 21 Houston @ LA Lakers Sky Sports Arena/Mix 3.30am
Sun Oct 21 Atlanta @ Cleveland Sky Sports Arena 11pm
Thu Oct 25 Philadelphia @ Milwaukee Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 2.30am
Fri Oct 26 Boston @ Oklahoma City Sky Sports Arena 1am
Sat Oct 27 Golden State @ New York Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 12.30am
Sun Oct 28 LA Lakers @ San Antonio Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1.30am
Sun Oct 28 Golden State @ Brooklyn Sky Sports Arena 9pm
Thu Nov 1 New Orleans @ Golden State Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 2.30am
Fri Nov 2 Milwaukee @ Boston Sky Sports Arena 12am
Sat Nov 3 Minnesota @ Golden State Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 2.30am
Sat Nov 3 Detroit @ Philapdelphia Sky Sports Arena/Mix 5pm
Sun Nov 4 Sacramento @ Milwaukee Sky Sports Arena 8.30pm
Thu Nov 8 Minnesota @ LA Lakers Sky Sports Arena 3.30am
Fri Nov 9 Houston @ Oklahoma City Sky Sports Arena 1am
Sat Nov 10 Boston @ Utah Sky Sports Arena 2.30am
Sat Nov 10 Milwaukee @ LA Clippers Sky Sports Arena 8.30pm
Sat Nov 11 Charlotte @ Detroit Sky Sports Arena 8.30pm
Thu Nov 15 New Orleans @ Minnesota Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1am
Fri Nov 16 Golden State @ Houston Sky Sports Arena 1am
Fri Nov 16 Toronto @ Boston Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 12am
Sat Nov 17 Utah @ Boston Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 12.30am
Sun Nov 18 Memphis @ Minnesota Sky Sports Arena 8.30pm
Thu Nov 22 LA Lakers @ Cleveland Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1am
Fri Nov 23 Minnesota @ Brooklyn Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 5pm
Sun Nov 25 Denver v Oklahoma City Sky Sports Arena 1am
Sun Nov 25 Orlando @ LA Lakers Sky Sports Arena 8.30pm
Thu Nov 29 Washington @ New Orleans Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1am
Fri Nov 30 Golden State @ Toronto Sky Sports Arena 1am
Sat Dec 1 Houston @ San Antonio Sky Sports Arena/Main Event 1am

