WBBL Cup Final between Leicester Riders and Nottingham Wildcats postponed

The WBBL Cup Final will be pushed back to a later date

The Women's British Basketball League Cup Final between the Leicester Riders and Nottingham Wildcats will not take place as scheduled this Sunday due to Covid-disruptions.

In accordance with the league's Covid-19 rule amendments and Secure Play Protocol, the final, set to take place at the University of Worcester Arena, has been postponed following the requirement of players and staff at the Riders to self-isolate.

Cardiff Met Archers, who were beaten by Leicester in the semi-finals, were also unable to step in as a late replacement, leading to the game being pushed back, with the new date to be agreed by the WBBL member clubs.

The Riders had been originally due to face Sevenoaks Suns in the final before they withdrew from the Cup Final and postponed their remaining Championship fixtures, citing concerns over travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nottingham subsequently stepped in to face Leicester having been beaten 69-67 by the Suns in the semi-finals.

The men's final between the London Lions and Newcastle Eagles is meanwhile still set to go ahead, and will be aired live on Sky Sports Arena from 3pm on Sunday.