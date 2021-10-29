WATCH LIVE BBL Championship: Leicester vs Newcastle

Defending Championship champions Leicester Riders tip-off Sky Sports' live coverage of the 2021/22 BBL Championship against Newcastle Eagles on Friday night.

It is time for your weekly fix of domestic basketball as Leicester and Newcastle face off in a mouthwatering start to the Championship season on Sky Sports as the two most successful teams in the BBL meet in the East Midlands.

Leicester claimed their fifth Championship crown last year, and once again inspired by reigning MVP Geno Crandall, they will host the Eagles at the Morningside Arena in one of the BBL's most competitive rivalries.

Sky Sports BBL coverage October 29 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles November 5 London Lions v Cheshire Phoenix November 12 Manchester Giants v Cheshire Phoenix November 19 Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers November 26 Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks December 3 Newcastle Eagles v London Lions December 10 Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks December 17 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles January 14 Plymouth City Patriots v Surrey Scorchers January 21 Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers January 30 W/BBL Cup Final February 4 London Lions v Leicester Riders February 11 Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants February 18 Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks February 25 Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers

Newcastle were among the silverware themselves last season, winning the BBL Play-Offs and the BBL Trophy, and they have Rahmon Fletcher - last season's points leader - to head up their challenge.

Former Team GB international Kieron Achara has previewed the season for Sky Sports and will be part of the live coverage from 7pm.

"The thing that is amazing about this league is the unpredictability, we've had so many changes - players come and go," he said.

"Hopefully there are no injuries but that's part of the game, injuries happen. London also get to compete in Europe this year - does that change the dynamic and motivations of this season?

"As much as I'm saying London are the favourites, it's so unpredictable. I hope we have a season like last year when the silverware was spread out. It would be nice to see other teams win some silverware as well and take it back to their respective clubs."

