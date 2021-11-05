Basketball News

WATCH LIVE BBL BASKETBALL: London Lions vs Cheshire Phoenix

Coverage also available on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - tip off at 7.30pm

Last Updated: 05/11/21 11:57am

London Lions take on Cheshire Phoenix in the latest round of BBL Championship action - watch live via the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7pm.

The Championship season got under way last Friday with a dominant win for last season's regular-season winners Leicester - who were 100-77 winners over Newcastle.

This Weekend's BBL Championship fixtures

Friday Newcastle Eagles vs Surrey Scorchers
London Lions vs Cheshire Phoenix
Manchester Giants vs Sheffield Sharks
Saturday Bristol Flyers vs Cheshire Phoenix
Sunday Plymouth City Patriots vs Newcastle Eagles
Manchester Giants vs Glasgow Rocks

London Lions are among the favourites this season and after a weekend off they will look to bring their European form to the domestic game when they face the Phoenix who are chasing a first win of the Championship season.

Cheshire were edged out 92-91 by Manchester last Sunday and will have a tough task against a Lions team that made it four wins from four in the FIBA Europe League in midweek.

Sky Sports' BBL coverage

October 29 Leicester Riders 100-77 Newcastle Eagles
November 5 London Lions v Cheshire Phoenix
November 12 Manchester Giants v Cheshire Phoenix
November 19 Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers
November 26 Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks
December 3 Newcastle Eagles v London Lions
December 10 Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks
December 17 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles
January 14 Plymouth City Patriots v Surrey Scorchers
January 21 Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers
January 30 W/BBL Cup Final
February 4 London Lions v Leicester Riders
February 11 Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants
February 18 Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks
February 25 Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers

Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

