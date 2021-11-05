WATCH LIVE BBL BASKETBALL: London Lions vs Cheshire Phoenix
Coverage also available on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm - tip off at 7.30pm
Last Updated: 05/11/21 11:57am
London Lions take on Cheshire Phoenix in the latest round of BBL Championship action - watch live via the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7pm.
The Championship season got under way last Friday with a dominant win for last season's regular-season winners Leicester - who were 100-77 winners over Newcastle.
This Weekend's BBL Championship fixtures
|Friday
|Newcastle Eagles vs Surrey Scorchers
|London Lions vs Cheshire Phoenix
|Manchester Giants vs Sheffield Sharks
|Saturday
|Bristol Flyers vs Cheshire Phoenix
|Sunday
|Plymouth City Patriots vs Newcastle Eagles
|Manchester Giants vs Glasgow Rocks
It’s our very first Plays Of The Week for the @BBLofficial 21/22 season@genocrandall @RidersBball @bennettkoch1029 @SheffieldSharks @Zach_Jackson15 @RidersBball @DelpecheMarcus @SheffieldSharks— THE BBL BUZZ (@TheBBLBUZZ) November 4, 2021
Duke Shelton @NewcastleEagle 🦅
Were just getting started!✅ pic.twitter.com/t20Y9mAA6W
London Lions are among the favourites this season and after a weekend off they will look to bring their European form to the domestic game when they face the Phoenix who are chasing a first win of the Championship season.
Cheshire were edged out 92-91 by Manchester last Sunday and will have a tough task against a Lions team that made it four wins from four in the FIBA Europe League in midweek.
Sky Sports' BBL coverage
|October 29
|Leicester Riders 100-77 Newcastle Eagles
|November 5
|London Lions v Cheshire Phoenix
|November 12
|Manchester Giants v Cheshire Phoenix
|November 19
|Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers
|November 26
|Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks
|December 3
|Newcastle Eagles v London Lions
|December 10
|Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks
|December 17
|Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles
|January 14
|Plymouth City Patriots v Surrey Scorchers
|January 21
|Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers
|January 30
|W/BBL Cup Final
|February 4
|London Lions v Leicester Riders
|February 11
|Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants
|February 18
|Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks
|February 25
|Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers
Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.