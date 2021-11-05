WATCH LIVE BBL BASKETBALL: London Lions vs Cheshire Phoenix

London Lions take on Cheshire Phoenix in the latest round of BBL Championship action - watch live via the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7pm.

The Championship season got under way last Friday with a dominant win for last season's regular-season winners Leicester - who were 100-77 winners over Newcastle.

This Weekend's BBL Championship fixtures Friday Newcastle Eagles vs Surrey Scorchers London Lions vs Cheshire Phoenix Manchester Giants vs Sheffield Sharks Saturday Bristol Flyers vs Cheshire Phoenix Sunday Plymouth City Patriots vs Newcastle Eagles Manchester Giants vs Glasgow Rocks

London Lions are among the favourites this season and after a weekend off they will look to bring their European form to the domestic game when they face the Phoenix who are chasing a first win of the Championship season.

Cheshire were edged out 92-91 by Manchester last Sunday and will have a tough task against a Lions team that made it four wins from four in the FIBA Europe League in midweek.

Sky Sports' BBL coverage October 29 Leicester Riders 100-77 Newcastle Eagles November 5 London Lions v Cheshire Phoenix November 12 Manchester Giants v Cheshire Phoenix November 19 Glasgow Rocks v Bristol Flyers November 26 Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks December 3 Newcastle Eagles v London Lions December 10 Manchester Giants v Glasgow Rocks December 17 Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles January 14 Plymouth City Patriots v Surrey Scorchers January 21 Sheffield Sharks v Bristol Flyers January 30 W/BBL Cup Final February 4 London Lions v Leicester Riders February 11 Leicester Riders v Manchester Giants February 18 Newcastle Eagles v Glasgow Rocks February 25 Sheffield Sharks v Surrey Scorchers

Coverage begins at 7pm, watch via the video at the top of the screen or on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.