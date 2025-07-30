NBA announces London and Manchester games as Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic head to Europe

The NBA has announced it will host six regular-season games in Europe across the next three years, including trips to London and Manchester.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic are scheduled to play regular-season matchups at Berlin's Uber Arena on Thursday January 15 2026 followed by The O2 in London on Sunday January 18 2026.

Games have also been confirmed for the Co-op Live in Manchester and the Accor Arena in Paris in 2027, before returning to Berlin's Uber Arena and the French capital in 2028.

"London is now the undisputed sporting capital of the world and the NBA coming to The O2 in January 2026 will further cement our global status," said the Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan.

"Hosting major sporting events like this provides a vital boost for our economy and inspires the next generation of Londoners as we continue working to build a better and more prosperous London for all."

It will mark the 19th game to feature an NBA team in the UK since 1993 and the 10th NBA regular-season game to be staged in London, while being the first regular-season game to be held in Germany and the 14th game featuring an NBA team since 1984.

Manchester is gearing up to host its first-ever NBA regular-season game having previously welcomed a pre-season contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers in October 2013. France has showcased 15 games featuring an NBA team since 1991, with Paris due to take its tally of regular-season games to seven.

NBA Managing Director, Europe and Middle East, George Aivazoglou added: "Announcing the next three season's regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK and across the region.

"We look forward to welcoming the Grizzlies and the Magic to Berlin and London and to engaging fans, players and the local communities through the games and the surrounding events."

The Grizzlies will be led by two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant and two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., while the Magic feature 2024 All-Star and 2022 first overall Draft pick Paolo Banchero as well as German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner as they prepare for their homecoming.

"To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us," said the Wagner brothers.

"Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this. It's a huge honour to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar."

The dates and teams for the European games in 2027 and 2028 will be confirmed ahead of the respective 2026-27 and 2027-28 NBA seasons.