Lebron James and Bronny James become first father-son duo in NBA history for Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James and Bronny James became the first ever father-son duo to play together on the same NBA team when Los Angeles Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns in a pre-season game.

On his 20th birthday, Bronny came on in the second quarter to play alongside his father and basketball legend LeBron for around four minutes.

The Lakers went on to lose 118-114 but the big match moment was the James family making NBA history.

"It's pretty cool for the both of us, and especially for our family," LeBron said.

"It's definitely a moment that I will never forget."

Bronny committed two turnovers and LeBron made another in their first two minutes. Shortly after LeBron hit a three he got the ball to Bronny and set a screen for his son's three-point attempt, but Bronny missed.

Image: Lebron James and Bronny James made NBA history

Bronny joined the Lakers in the summer as a second-round draft pick from the University of Southern California.

The James father and son combination will have plenty of chances to play together when the new season begins on October 22, but four-time NBA champion LeBron says the first time did not feel real.

"For a father, it means everything," said Lebron.

"For someone who didn't have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have that influence on your son, be able to have moments with your son - and the ultimate, to be able to work with your son - that's one of the greatest things that a father could ever hope for or wish for."

LeBron comes into the season on the back of having helped Team USA win Olympic gold at Paris 2024, and the four-time NBA champion spoke of how playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry helped inspire him.

The 39-year-old is the NBA's all-time record points scorer and a 20-time All-Star.

