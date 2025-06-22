Kevin Durant: Houston Rockets acquiring 15-time All Star from Phoenix Suns in blockbuster deal

The Houston Rockets are acquiring 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal struck on Sunday, according to reports in the US media.

The Rockets are set to give up Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and six future picks, including the No 10 selection in Wednesday's opening round of this year's draft.

It ends weeks of speculation about the future of Durant, with many teams linked at various times, including Miami and Minnesota, but in the end Phoenix took the Rockets' offer.

Image: Durant averaged 26.6 points this season

The move is a major boost to Houston's young, exciting side who finished second in this season's Western Conference before falling to the experienced Golden State Warriors in a seven-game first-round playoff series.

At 36, Durant is in the late stages of a legendary career. He is already seventh in the NBA's all-time leading scorer list, having won two titles with the Warriors, being named Finals MVP on both occasions.

Durant averaged 26.6 points this season, his 17th in the NBA - not counting one year missed because of injury.

For his career, the 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 27.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

The move brings Durant back to the state of Texas, where he played his one year of college basketball for the Longhorns.