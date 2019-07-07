GB Women beaten by Serbia in EuroBasket bronze medal game
Great Britain missed out on a medal at Women's EuroBasket as they fell to a heavy 81-55 loss to hosts Serbia in the bronze medal play-off in Belgrade on Sunday.
Game leaders
Serbia
- Points: Sonja Petrovic - 14
- Assists: Aleksandra Stanacev - 6
- Rebounds: Sonja Petrovic - 13
Great Britain
- Points: Temi Fagbenle - 23
- Assists: Rachael Vanderwal - 5
- Rebounds: Johannah Leedham-Warner - 10
Sonja Petrovic posted a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double for the hosts, who used a 21-6 third-quarter run to extinguish Great Britain's hopes of victory.
After putting up just 10 points in Britain's semi-final loss to France on Saturday, center Temi Fagbenle returned to scoring form, pouring in 23 points. Guard Rachael Vanderwal added 11 points and handed out five assists.
Britain trailed 38-33 at half-time but lost their shooting touch in the third period as Serbia built an unassailable lead.
Although Britain missed out on a medal, their fourth-placed finish is the best placing by a British team at a European Championship.
By reaching the last four, Great Britain guaranteed a spot in February's Olympic qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020.
Having only ever appeared at the Olympics when given a host-nation berth, no British basketball team has ever qualified for a Games in its own right.
