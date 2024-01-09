Judd Trump starts Masters defence with final-frame victory over Kyren Wilson at Alexandra Palace

Judd Trump came from 3-0 down to salvage the defence of his Masters title courtesy of a nerveless final-frame clearance against Kyren Wilson.

The 2023 champion found the cue-ball control which had been lacking for much of the first-round contest to roll in a 65 break and edge through a 6-5 winner.

Trump had earlier recovered from losing the opening three frames to reel off five in succession, registering breaks of 101 and 83 in the process.

But Wilson fought back to level at 5-5 thanks in part to a superb break of 58 in frame 10, forcing Trump to tough out a decider - just as he had to do in the first two rounds on his way to last year's title at Alexandra Palace.

And he took advantage of Wilson's missed red into the middle pocket to rally from 55-0 behind and set up a Friday quarter-final against Ali Carter.

Trump said afterwards: "It was a bit of a scrappy game and it was nip and tuck the whole way through.

"I felt like I threw it away at 5-4. Kyren made an amazing break to go 5-5 and it looked like he would get over the line but he just left that little gap and I took it quite well."

Barry Hawkins later set up a last-eight meeting with Ronnie O'Sullivan as he saw off Neil Robertson 6-3 in a repeat of the 2022 final - albeit with a different outcome.

Hawkins appeared to be cruising to victory at 4-1 only for Robertson to find some form with back-to-back centuries, the second of them rattled in despite a pause in play while the referee removed a wasp from the table.

It proved a false dawn for the Australian as Hawkins moved 5-3 ahead and then held off Robertson's dogged search for snookers in a lengthy ninth frame.

"I haven't beaten Neil in a long time so to beat him here is really pleasing," he told the BBC after sealing the win, before turning his attention to O'Sullivan - the other man to beat him in a Masters final.

"What an occasion to look forward to," he said. "I'll go out there and just give it my best, really."