Commonwealth Games: England's Matt Walls involved in terrifying crash in VeloPark

England's Matt Walls was involved in a crash at the Commonwealth Games

England's Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

A Team England spokesperson said: "Following a crash in the cycling men's scratch race, Matt Walls has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

"We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can."

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion, competing in scratch race qualifying, was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash.

One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

Eight riders in total, including Isle of Man's Matt Bostock, went down in the crash on the last lap of the race, with medics and coaches immediately rushing to trackside. One England coach climbed up the banks of the velodrome to reach Walls in the crowd.

A statement from the Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man said: "Following the incident this morning in the Men's 15km Scratch Race qualification at the Lee Valley VeloPark, Team Isle of Man rider Matt Bostock was taken to hospital for further assessment.

"A CT scan was undertaken and the initial prognosis is positive.

"Matt is now being further assessed by a specialist to confirm that he has suffered no serious injuries.

"Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash. We would also like to thank the medical team at Lee Valley VeloPark for their swift and effective actions in response to the incident."

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.