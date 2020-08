Tour de France 2021 to begin in Brittany after Denmark postponement

Denmark will now host the start of the 2022 Tour de France

The 2021 Tour de France will start in Brittany after Copenhagen's staging of the 'Grand Depart' was pushed back by a year.

The decision was made due to a potential clash with football's postponed European Championship. Brittany will also host the first four full stages of the race.

The region's president Loig Chesnais-Girard said: "Delighted to announce with Christian Prudhomme [race director] that we will start in Brest, pass through Finistere, Cotes d'Armor, Morbihan and Ille-et-Vilaine.

"It will be a great celebration and a boost for the economy."

The start of next year's Tour was brought forward by six days to avoid clashing with the men's road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The new June 26 start date, however, created a clash for Denmark with the European Championship, which runs from June 11-July 11.

Denmark is due to host three group matches as well as a last-16 match, all taking place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in June.

The Danish start to the Tour will be held from July 1-3, 2022.