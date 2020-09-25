Lizzy Banks says women's cycling has 'taken a step back'

Lizzy Banks is in action at UCI 2020 Road World Championships

Lizzy Banks fears women's cycling has "taken a step back" after the Giro Rosa was not televised and has called on the UCI to put its money where its mouth is to help promote the sport.

The 29-year-old is competing for Great Britain at the UCI Road World Championships this weekend but might want to use her time in Imola to bend the ear of the world governing body as she demands more support.

Last weekend Banks was wrapping up a successful week at the Giro, having taken her second career stage win in the biggest race on the women's calendar.

But she described the race as the "invisible Grand Tour" after a disappointing lack of live TV coverage - something which is supposed to be guaranteed for a race at that level under the UCI's rules.

Organisers said they were unable to fund production costs as they battled to put the race on at all under the financial restraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but for Banks that is not good enough.

"What is the point of having a race if it's not on TV?" said Banks. "If people can't watch it then there's no point racing in the first place. We've taken a step back since last year.

"Women's cycling is really exciting. I know people want to watch it. From the interaction I get on social media I know there is a hugely increased fanbase for women's cycling.

"But the UCI need to step in, they need to put their money where their mouth is, and say we're going to finance this for this year and then after this it's your responsibility to get a sponsor.

"Because if (the UCI) are stipulating that Women's World Tour teams have to have minimum salaries they've got to help us have the TV coverage.

"If we had live coverage I'm sure somebody out there would be captivated by it and say this is so good I'm going to sponsor it for five years. Somebody has got to put their balls on the line."

The UCI did not respond to a request for comment.