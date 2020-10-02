Cycling News

Home

Fabio Jakobsen to undergo surgeries to rebuild jaw after horror crash

Last Updated: 02/10/20 9:34am

Fabio Jakobsen will have surgery on October 8
Fabio Jakobsen will have surgery on October 8

Fabio Jakobsen will undergo reconstructive surgery next week to fix his jaw, two months after a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step team member was put in a medically induced coma after a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish on the first stage of the race.

The 24-year-old Dutchman, who was pitched into barriers and crashed into a race official, was operated on for five hours after the accident.

"First of all, I had to recover from my brain contusion and other bruises/injuries for a long time," Jakobsen said on Twitter.

"The wounds/scars on my face are healing up well.

"On October 8, I will undergo a second surgery to reconstruct my face/mouth.

"The surgery involves placing bone, taken from my pelvic crest, in my upper and lower jaw, because a lot of bone is missing there.

"This bone will have to heal for several months. After that, another surgery will take place to put implants in my jaw so that I can get new teeth, as I lost them during my crash."

Jakobsen had previously said he feared for his life and that his time in intensive care was a "difficult, dark period".

After Jakobsen's crash, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said it would study all crashes that occur in the 2021 international calendar and take steps to improve rider safety.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2020 Sky UK