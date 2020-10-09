Paris-Roubaix race cancelled for 2020 due to new coronavirus restrictions in Lille area

Belgium's Philippe Gilbert won the Paris-Roubaix one-day race in 2019 but will not be able to defend his title this year

The 2020 edition of the Paris-Roubaix classic – one of the five elite one-day races that make up the 'Monuments' classics - has been cancelled.

The men's and women's race - the latter was due to be staged for the first time this year - were due to take place in March but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and were rearranged for October 25.

However, a resurgence of Covid-19 in the Lille area has caused the race to be scrapped altogether for this year, following French Health Minister Olivier Veran's announcement on Thursday that the Lille Metropolitan area was being placed under maximum coronavirus alert.

Organisers have confirmed the race is due to return to the 2021 calendar on April 11.

A statement on the official Paris-Roubaix website read: "At the request of the Prefet du Nord, Prefet des Hauts de France and following the Health Minister Olivier Veran's announcement yesterday, that placed the Lille Metropolitan area on maximum alert, the 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix (UCI WorldTour) and the 1st edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (UCI Women's WorldTour), originally scheduled to take place on the 25th October, will not be organised.

"Paris-Roubaix, an incredibly popular event and one that is met with great enthusiasm every year, had already been postponed from its original 12th of April date following the containment measures put in place in spring to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

"We would like to warmly thank the communities and event partners who supported us in this postponement as well as those who were, like us, delighted to see the Queen of the Classics even in the autumn.

"We will see you on the cobblestones on the 11th April 2021 to celebrate one of the greatest monuments in world cycling."