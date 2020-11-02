Coronavirus: 2021 Tour Down Under cancelled

Tour Down Under organisers are confident the event can return in 2022

The 2021 Tour Down Under has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

Originally scheduled to get underway in South Australia in January, organisers said the complexities around the international border and quarantine requirements left them with little choice but to cancel the event.

Events South Australia's executive director Hitaf Rasheed said: "We have worked with our stakeholders, SA Health and SA Police to create a successful strategy to bring the international event to South Australia.

"However, the complexities and risks involved with quarantining and international border closures have ultimately proved too much to ask of some of the teams, who have endured a stressful, challenging and compressed 2020 season that will run later than normal.

"Accordingly, the Santos Tour Down Under with international races will not run in 2021 but we assure everyone it will return to South Australia and the start of the Union Cycliste Internationale's (UCI) world cycling calendars in January 2022, with the full support of the UCI."