Coronavirus: Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe reveals he has tested positive for Covid-19

Luke Rowe revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on his Twitter account and told his followers he would see them in 2021

Ineos Grenadiers cyclist Luke Rowe revealed on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old, who joined the British outfit in 2012, agreed a new deal in February to remain with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

In his time with the team, he has been a part of the Ineos set-up that have secured five Tour de France titles in the past five years.

Covid got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents. Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year ya filthy animals !!! 🎄 — Luke Rowe (@LukeRowe1990) December 22, 2020

"COVID got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents," Rowe said on his Twitter account.

He then wished his followers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The Welshman's role as a support rider has been pivotal in helping the likes of Chris Froome, compatriot Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to win the coveted yellow Tour de France jersey.

His efforts are all the more remarkable after previously successfully returning to the sport from breaking his leg in 25 places in a 2017 white water rafting accident.

Mark Cavendish has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a deal to return to Deceuninck-QuickStep in 2021.

The 35-year-old was out of contract in a difficult market this winter and had openly contemplated that his career might be coming to an end despite his desire to race on.

Cavendish's wish has now been granted as he returns to the team with which the 30-time Tour de France stage winner secured 44 victories between 2013 and 2015.

"I can't explain how delighted I am to be joining Deceuninck-QuickStep," said Cavendish. "I have never hidden my affection for my time with the team and to me this genuinely feels like I am coming home.

"As well as the incredible group of riders, I can't wait to start working again with the staff, most of which were here during my first spell and were part of one of the most successful periods of my career, an era that I am immensely proud of."