Cycling News

Home

Mark Cavendish ends three-year wait for victory with Tour of Turkey stage win

Mark Cavendish tasted success for the first time in three years on Monday when he won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey; he outsprinted Belgian Jasper Philipsen to win the stage; Cavendish last raised his arms aloft after the third stage of the Dubai Tour in February 2018

Last Updated: 12/04/21 1:49pm

Mark Cavendish has won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey
Mark Cavendish has won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey

Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour of Turkey, a 144.9-km ride around Konya, to end a three-year wait for victory on Monday.

The Briton, back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian outfit, outsprinted Belgian Jasper Philipsen to raise his arms in celebration for the first time since winning the third stage of the Dubai Tour in February, 2018.

The 35-year-old, who was pondering retirement last season, had joined Dimension Data in 2016 before spending a season at Bahrain-McLaren.

Also See:

Cavendish, who has won 30 stages on the Tour de France and is considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history, also won the 2011 world championships road race.

He has been omitted from his team's Tour de France roster in the last two years.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Your sport. Your way. 8 dedicated channels

Stream on NOW

Live stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Membership

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2021 Sky UK