Mark Cavendish triumphs in final stage of Tour of Belgium with team-mate Remco Evenepoel overall winner
Mark Cavendish pipped Belgian Tim Merlier after a final push for the line, with German Pascal Ackerman third, to claim his 151st victory of his career; Team-mate Remco Evenepoel claimed overall honours
Last Updated: 14/06/21 7:31pm
British cyclist Mark Cavendish says he is not finished in the sport after claiming victory on the final stage of the Tour of Belgium with a thrilling sprint finish.
Cavendish, 36, pipped Tim Merlier, Pascal Ackermann and Dylan Groenewegen in a dramatic final push for the line.
It was the 151st victory of Cavendish's 16-year career.
Posting to Instagram in the immediate aftermath of the race, Cavendish said: "Done? Nah mate, nowhere near.. Whaaaaa that was a nice win today @belgiumtour.
"Absolute machine of @deceuninck_quickstepteam boys leaving all on the road to deliver me in the sprint and keep @remco.ev in the leaders jersey. So happy to finish off a wicked 5 days with the team."
Cavendish, who was competing in the tour for the first time, had replaced the injured Sam Bennett who is a doubt for the Tour de France, which starts on June 26.
Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Remco Evenepoel claimed overall honours after finishing 46 seconds clear in the general classification ahead of Yves Lampaert in second.
The 21-year-old secured victory following a disappointing major tour debut at last month's Giro d'Italia.