Vuelta a Espana: Tom Pidcock to make Grand Tour debut for Ineos Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock, 22, became first Briton to win a mountain biking Olympic medal in Tokyo; former Tour de France winner and current Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal and Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz also in eight-strong Ineos team at Vuelta a Espana

Last Updated: 09/08/21 5:55pm

Tom Pidcock won his gold medal in Tokyo two months after he broke a collarbone in training
Olympic mountain bike cross-country gold medallist Tom Pidcock will make his Grand Tour debut in the Vuelta a Espana for Ineos Grenadiers.

The 22-year-old, who became the first Briton to win a mountain biking Olympic medal in Tokyo last month, will form part of an eight-strong team that also includes countryman Adam Yates.

The final Grand Tour of the season begins in Burgos on Saturday and covers 21 stages before finishing in Santiago de Compostela on 5 September.

Pidcock won last year's Under-23 Giro d'Italia, came third in the 2019 under-23 road race World Championships and is an ex-world junior time trial champion.

Yates, 28, will ride in his 10th Grand Tour, having not featured at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France earlier this year.

Former Tour de France winner and current Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal, Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz, Jhonatan Narvaez, Salvatore Puccio, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan van Baarle will also ride for Ineos.

