Geraint Thomas' bike stolen on training ride outside coffee shop in France
"Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike," writes 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas on social media along with a picture of him taking a taxi home
Last Updated: 14/11/21 5:05pm
Geraint Thomas says his bike was stolen from outside a coffee shop while on a training ride in the south of France.
The 2018 Tour de France winner posted a picture on social media as he took a taxi home after his Pinarello Dogma F bike was taken on Sunday.
Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike 🤦♂️ Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind pic.twitter.com/ipBfMIJ9nF— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 14, 2021
"Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike," Thomas wrote.
"Now in an Uber home. It's a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind".
Thomas, whose current deal with Ineos Grenadiers is due to expire at the end of 2021, joked he had also lost irreplaceable training data.
The double Olympic gold medallist added: "Plus I haven't downloaded my Garmin this week. If it ain't on TrainingPeaks it didn't happen, right?"