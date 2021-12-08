Mark Cavendish: Essex Police investigating aggravated burglary at leading cyclist's home

Mark Cavendish's house was burgled while he was recovering from serious injuries

Mark Cavendish was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in November at the home of the British cyclist, Essex Police have said.

Four armed men entered Cavendish's household in the early hours of November 27 in Ongar, assaulted the cyclist and escaped with a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-priced watches.

Cavendish's wife Peta was also threatened while his two children witnessed the events.

No serious injuries were reported after the incident.

The 36-year-old was at home recovering from serious injuries suffered during a crash on the track in Belgium 10 days earlier, including fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

A police statement read: "We are investigating an aggravated burglary which took place at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

"We were called at 2.35am on Saturday 27 November after four armed men entered the home, in the Ongar area of Essex.

"The group then assaulted Mr Cavendish, who was already suffering with significant injuries having just returned from a period in intensive care following a major crash whilst racing, and threatened his wife. The couple's children were also in the house at the time and witnessed the events."

Cavendish, who signed a new contract with the Deceunick-QuickStep team on Tuesday, said: "As I'm sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed - not just myself and Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.

"No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home - a place where everyone should feel safe.

"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Essex Police for a really quick response and the professionalism and the focus they are clearly putting into the investigation."

Anyone who was in the Ongar area between 2am and 2.40am on November 27 and saw anybody acting suspiciously, or has any information that could help with the police's investigation, should contact Loughton CID on 101 quoting reference 42/275184/21.