Katie Archibald: Two-time Olympic champion suffers ankle injuries in road accident

Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald injured both her ankles after she was hit by a car at the weekend, the 28-year-old said on Wednesday.

British rider Archibald said she was turned into while riding past a T-junction.

"Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4," Archibald said on Instagram. "Can't say I'm loving 2022.

"The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike."

Archibald, who broke her collarbone and suffered a concussion at a World Cup event in Glasgow last month, has been chosen by Team Scotland for the summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Archibald won gold in the individual pursuit and silver in the points race at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that," she added.

In April, Archibald voiced concerns over transgender athletes competing in women's sport, but blamed cycling's world governing body the UCI for making Emily Bridges the centre of the debate by failing to act sooner.

Archibald said the UCI had "chosen to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider".

Bridges, 21, was due to compete at the British national omnium championships having met British Cycling's eligibility standards, but was blocked by the UCI at the 11th hour before the national governing body announced a review of its policies.

On the eve of the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Archibald issued a statement which said: "It is my opinion that the international governing bodies of several sports have let down transgender athletes, in particular transgender women, with their inclusion policies.

"These policies have put the athletes, their involvement in sport, and their personal lives under intense scrutiny when all the athletes have done is follow the rules and enter a category they were encouraged to enter. I, too, feel let down by these policies.

"I feel let down by the International Olympic Committee who tell me there should be no assumed advantage for an athlete with a gender identity different to their sex.

"I read this and hear that my world titles, my Olympic medals, and the champions jerseys I have at home, were all won in a category of people who simply don't try as hard as the men. That losing to male androgenisation is not about biology, but mindset. They are wrong.

"The retained advantage of people who have gone through male puberty in strength, stamina, and physique, with or without testosterone suppression, has been well documented.

"Cycling's global governing body, by its president's own admission, knows this. But they chose to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider. That wasn't fair."

