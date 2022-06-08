Commonwealth Games: Wales' Elinor Barker to compete in Birmingham; Geraint Thomas recalled after eight years

Elinor Barker was a silver medallist for Great Britain in the team pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics

Olympic silver medallist Elinor Barker will compete for Wales in their Commonwealth Games cycling team just three months after the birth of her son.

Barker, who won Commonwealth gold in the points race in 2018, was pregnant when she took silver for Great Britain in the team pursuit at Tokyo last year and gave birth to Nico in March.

The 27-year-old, also a two-time world champion in the team pursuit, has been included alongside her younger sister Megan to contest the road race in Birmingham.

Geraint Thomas won gold at the road race in the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Wales, who will have almost 200 athletes competing at the Games in July and August, have also named former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas in their cycling line-up.

The 36-year-old last represented his country in 2014, when he secured a Commonwealth gold medal at the road race in Glasgow.

Thomas will compete in both the road race and the time trial, having won bronze in the latter event eight years ago.