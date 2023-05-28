Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win the event, Mark Cavendish triumphs in final stage

Primoz Roglic has become the first Slovenian rider to win the Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian rider to win the Giro d'Italia after completing victory over Britain's Geraint Thomas on the day Mark Cavendish won the three-week race's final stage.

Roglic had all but claimed victory on Saturday after snatching the pink jersey from Thomas on the penultimate stage.

Sunday's ride around Rome was largely processional - although the 33-year-old did have to avoid a late crash in the peloton.

Roglic, who adds the Giro d'Italia crown to his three Vuelta a Espana titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021, finished 14 seconds ahead of Thomas and one minute and 15 seconds in front of Portugal's Joao Almeida in the overall standings.

That is the smallest finishing gap between the top riders in the Giro since Eddy Merckx won by 12 seconds ahead of Gianbattista Baronchelli in 1974.

Cavendish, who recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, took the stage victory after a 135-kilometre leg through the cobblestoned streets of Rome.