Muriel Furrer: Eighteen-year-old Swiss cyclist dies from head injury sustained during Women's Junior road race

Muriel Furrer had fallen during a 73.6km (45.7 mile) race on Thursday and was flown to Zurich University Hospital in a "very critical condition", the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said, with the 18-year-old's death confirmed on Friday

Eighteen-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer has died following a head injury sustained during the Women's Junior road race at the Road and Para-cycling World Championships.

Furrer's death was confirmed in a post on the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) website, which stated "the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her."

The teenager had fallen during a 73.6km (45.7 mile) race on Thursday and was flown to Zurich University Hospital in a "very critical condition", the UCI said.

Heavy rain in Zurich meant the men's and women's junior road events were raced on slick roads at the nine-day Worlds meeting.

The sport's governing body said at the time of the injury: "At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened.

"Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice."

The statement confirming Furrer's death on Friday added: "The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer's family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.

"Muriel Furrer's family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time."