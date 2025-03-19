Tour de France to return to UK in 2027 with dual men's and women's Grand Départs

The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will both take place in the UK in 2027, creating history as the first men's and women's Grand Départs to take place in the same country outside of France.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has never been staged in the UK before but will pass through England, Scotland and Wales in the 2027 event.

The men's race will get under way in Edinburgh as it returns to Britain for the first time since three stages were held across Yorkshire and London in 2014. The UK first played host to the event in 2007.

Tour de France General Director Christian Prudhomme said: "The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Départ to the country in 2027.

"Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Geraint Thomas reflected on the highlights of his career after announcing he will be retiring from cycling at the end of this season

The first edition of the Tour de France Femmes took place in 2022 when Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands was victorious. The female version of the men's blue riband event in cycling had previously been known by various names between 1984 and 2009 before becoming the La Course by Le Tour de France between 2014 and 2021.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney, said: "It is a tremendous honour to welcome the Tour de France to Scotland. We know it is one of the most iconic and inspiring contests in sport, and that Scotland provides the perfect stage for major events.

"Hosting the Tour promises to be a unique opportunity to showcase our country to its many fans around the world as part of a timeline of incredible sporting events in Scotland from 2026 to 2028."

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates clinched his third Tour de France crown last year, while Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma of the Canyon-SRAM team is the reigning Tour de France Femmes champion.

Image: Spectators wait for the cyclists to climb Buttertubs pass during the first stage of the Tour de France in 2014, which began in Leeds and finished in Harrogate

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan added: "The Welsh stage of the 2027 UK Grand Départ promises to be a memorable experience for competitors and fans alike. Boasting stunning landscapes, warm and welcoming communities and an ever-growing fanbase of cycling enthusiasts, Wales will provide the ultimate challenge and a unique Welsh 'Croeso' for the world's biggest cycle race.

"We will build on our successful track record of hosting road cycling events, ensuring the Tour de France has a positive and lasting impact on cycling in Wales, by showcasing Wales as a top international destination for cyclists and encouraging more people in Wales to get into cycling."

'Dual Grand Départs to create lasting legacy'

"The opportunity to host the Grand Départs of both the men's and women's Tour de France will cement Britain's reputation as a destination for major international sporting events," said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. "This will stimulate growth, attract new visitors and leave a lasting legacy for athletes and fans alike.

"Staging the Tour de France Femmes in Britain for the first time will also be an historic occasion and inspire the next generation of female cyclists while supporting our mission of breaking down barriers for women and girls to get more involved in sport."

The UK's biggest free spectator event in history

Director of Events at UK Sport Simon Morton added: "We set out to host the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes because we believe that live sport is a fundamental part of our country's social fabric, and that we should be hosting events that are accessible to people and communities across the country.

"This will be the biggest free spectator event ever hosted in the UK, offering the public front-row access to world-class sport across villages, towns and cities. We can't wait to share more details later in the year about this truly remarkable route."

'Not just about the race'

"The return of the Tour de France Grand Départ to Britain is an exciting moment for cycling in the UK," said CEO of British Cycling Jon Dutton OBE. "Hosting both the men's and women's races together will be a first, and we believe it has the potential to inspire more people to discover the joy and benefits of cycling.

"This is not just about the race - it's about creating a national moment that encourages healthier lifestyles, supports cycle tourism, and brings communities together."