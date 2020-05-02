Cycling News

Coronavirus: European Road Cycling Championships in Trentino now set for 2021

Cycling's European Road Championships will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Cycling Union has said.

The event was due to take place from September 9-13 - dates that clash with the rescheduled Tour de France.

Trentino, which had the hosting rights, will instead stage the event in 2021.

Cycling's world governing body the UCI intends to issue a revised schedule for the 2020 road season on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the UEC said it would work with the UCI and national federations "to look at the various alternatives for the 2020 European Road Championships and UEC calendar events this season, so that all titles in each category can be awarded in all disciplines".

