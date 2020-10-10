Simon Yates withdraws from Giro d'Italia after positive coronavirus test

British rider Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid-19.

His team, Mitchelton-Scott, revealed Yates had been tested after experiencing "very mild symptoms" following Friday's seventh stage of the race.

That rapid check and a follow-up test both returned positive results.

A team statement read: "The 28-year-old was isolated in his single room during the process and is being safely transported by organised ambulance for a period of quarantine where the team can offer its best possible care.

"His symptoms remain very mild."

They added that all other team riders and staff have since tested negative and will continue to be monitored.

Britain's other main hope Geraint Thomas saw his Giro d'Italia hopes extinguished after crashing into a stray water bottle

Team doctor Matteo Beltemacchi told the team's website, greenedgecycling.com: "Simon displayed a very mild temperature on Friday evening during our routine temperature checks, which have been completed three times per day during the course of the Giro d'Italia.

"Following the team's Racesafe Covid-19 policy, he was isolated in his room and we immediately requested a rapid test using the services offering by the RCS, which has returned positive.

"Simon's health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health. We want to thank the RCS for their support in arranging the quick testing and his transport.

"All other riders and staff have returned negative results and have been cleared to continue the race, but as a precautionary measure we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further testing in the coming days."

Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana winner, had entered the Giro as one of the pre-race favourites after his victory in Tirreno-Adriatico last month.

But he struggled on Monday's stage three on Mount Etna, finishing more than four minutes behind stage winner Jonathan Caicedo and more than three minutes down on the main group of overall contenders.

The Bury rider sat 21st overall, three minutes and 52 seconds down on race leader Joao Almeida, after Friday's stage seven to Brindisi.

Yates' exit means that both of Britain's overall contenders in the race are out after Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas suffered a fractured pelvis in a freak accident with a stray drinks bottle in the neutralised zone of stage three, withdrawing from the race a day later.