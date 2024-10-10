Mark Cavendish set to end professional cycling career after Tour de France Criterium in Singapore in November

Mark Cavendish is set to end his professional cycling career at the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore on November 9-10.

The 39-year-old has not competed since securing a record 35th stage win at the Tour de France this summer, surpassing Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish was initially set to retire in 2023 but postponed that after crashing in that year's Tour de France.

The Manx rider has won 165 races in his career including the 2011 world road title, while he claimed Olympic silver for Great Britain in the omnium at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

While collecting his knighthood earlier this month, Cavendish reiterated that he will not compete in the Tour de France again, saying: "That's public knowledge, I won't do another Tour de France."

He added of his career: "I am very fortunate to have got to do what I love for so many years, and to see other people inspired by that and riding bikes themselves.

"Seeing how many people ride bikes now, seeing the growth of cycling in this country now and seeing how successful we've become at it... it's incredibly rewarding to be part of that.

"It wonderful. I'm just a lad from the Isle of Man, to be a Knight Commander, that's not something I could ever have dreamed of."