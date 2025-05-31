Giro d'Italia: Britain's Simon Yates wins title for first time after stunning penultimate stage

Britain's Simon Yates rode a stunning final stage of the Giro d'Italia to snatch the pink jersey from Isaac Del Toro and secure his second Grand Tour title.

Yates - who won the Vuelta a Espana seven years ago - finished third in Saturday's stage, behind Chris Harper and Alessandro Verre, but erased Del Toro's overall lead with a clinical solo attack.

Del Toro's advantage was 81 seconds ahead of the 205km ride from Verres to Sestriere, where riders gained 4,500 metres in altitude, but Yates stormed ahead on the climb.

The Briton's lead over Del Toro at the end of the stage was close to four minutes and he will now be crowned champion at the end of Sunday's processional ride in Rome, becoming the third Brit to win the Giro, after Chris Froome and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Yates left 'speechless' after 'closing the chapter'

Yates' hopes of winning the 2018 Giro were shattered during the same mountain pass he clinched victory on this year - the Colle delle Finestre - following a breakaway from Froome.

The 32-year-old has now put those demons to bed, denying Mexican rider Del Toro, 21, the title in his maiden Giro.

Yates said: "When the route of the parcours was released, I always had in the back of my mind to try and do something here and close the chapter. I'm just still a bit speechless that I was able to do it.

"The whole team have been fantastic the entire race, and without Wout (Van Aert) in the valley and the rest of the team the entire day, it wouldn't have been possible.

"Maybe I was looking relaxed this morning but I had doubts I could do it. The guys encouraged me, believed in me, so thanks to them.

"It's unbelievable, I'm trying to find the words now, but words are failing me."