Greg LeMond: Three-time Tour de France winner being treated for leukaemia

Greg LeMond, pictured here in 2014, won the Tour de France three times

Three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond is being treated for leukaemia.

LeMond, 60, first won the Tour de France in 1986 and then followed it up with victories in 1989 and 1990.

"No-one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly" Greg LeMond

"I have been diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukaemia," he said in a statement on his website.

"Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukaemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating.

"Following a series of tests and a bone marrow biopsy, which was completed last week, I received my formal diagnosis last Friday.

"No one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly."

LeMond also won the World Championships in 1983 and 1989 before retiring from competition in December 1994.