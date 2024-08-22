Archie Atkinson targeting Paralympics gold on cycling track to honour friend Magnus White's tragic passing

Archie Atkinson's eyes tear up as he thinks back to winning gold at the Para-Cycling World Championships last summer.

His victory in the scratch race marked his first world title, but it also came exactly a week after his friend and Team USA cyclist Magnus White passed away.

"I woke up and I haven't felt the same since. There was something about that day that felt special. He was behind me. He was pushing me. I've never felt that good on the bike," Atkinson tells Sky Sports.

"I won it exactly seven days after he passed to the hour. It's hard-hitting knowing that but it's also quite special. It proves he was there."

Not many 19-year-olds could even dream of winning a world championship title, let alone doing so while grappling with the grief of losing a close friend.

Image: Archie Atkinson won World Championships gold in Rio earlier this year (credit: SWPix)

Powered by the memory of White and messages to remember him, Atkinson intends to win gold again, this time at the Paralympics in Paris.

"He was such an amazing kid you want to make sure he never gets forgotten about. This is part of the reason I'm doing it, to make him proud and keep his legacy alive," says the Stockport para-cyclist.

"I have a sticker on my frame you can see when you look down. I have #RideForMaggie, and 'all or nothing', which is what we say. Having them underneath your shoes is a nicer feeling than not having anything. He is with you, he's got your back and he's watching over you."

'School was rough... there are a lot of bullies'

If winning that first World Championships in White's memory felt like fate for Atkinson, his career in cycling has surely felt the same.

The sport featured large from a young age, with Atkinson's dad working at cycling shop Evan Cycles. Then, at just 10 years old, he was taught to ride a track bike by six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy.

"I grew up around cycling. My earliest memories are riding a bike around the park with my dad. Every Christmas or birthday would be a bike or cycling-related thing," remembers Atkinson. "I always knew that I wanted to be a pro cyclist when I was older. This is my dream."

Atkinson, who is autistic and has ADHD and a number of neurological conditions, competes in the C4 category in para-cycling.

Far too often, society remains inaccessible to neurodivergent people with government statistics indicating just 3 in 10 working-age autistic people are in employment. Sadly, Atkinson, too, has faced his own challenges on his journey to becoming a professional cyclist.

Image: Archie Atkinson took to cycling from a young age (credit: SWPix)

"School was rough... there are a lot of bullies," recalls the three-time world champion. "I started out playing para football and some kids from my school found out where I trained, filmed it, put it on social media and relentlessly bullied me because it was funny to them.

"I ended up quitting which is a shame, but I knew deep down it wasn't my true calling. In a way, the bullying shaped me into who I am now. I'm sort of thankful for it because it makes you strong.

"Being autistic and having ADHD is a massive part of me. Without it, I would not be the same person."

While the Paris medal hopeful found himself galvanised by the bullies, it was with his family that he found his greatest source of strength.

"I'm proud to say they are the most supportive family out there. Without them, I'd be nothing," Atkinson smiles.

"It was quite challenging growing up because, being autistic, you clash quite a lot [with your family] because you think in a different way to everyone else. Your view of the world is it's either this way or no way. That causes quite a conflict.

"You have a tighter relationship with your parents because they know when you wake up that this is going to be an ADHD day, or this is going to be a calmer day. Dad can tell instantly. He says, 'Ah you're a bit manic this morning', and then just helps me calm down.

"Mum has been there loads, going to countless hospital visits, getting all the diagnoses and all the paperwork sorted. I can imagine that's quite challenging for a mum, having to see that her child is different."

Atkinson's 'overwhelming sadness' at losing White

That support, paired with his own hard work and talent, propelled Atkinson into an impressive 2023 which saw him break onto the international circuit in style.

Despite starting the year as an amateur after quitting school to cycle, he won three national titles, claimed 10 road and time trials victories and finished on the podium twice at World Cups.

Image: Archie Atkinson in action on the track for Great Britain (credit: SWPix)

The unbridled celebrations that should have accompanied his year-topping World Championship victory in Glasgow took on a different light, however. It was just a day before his first race that Atkinson was told his close friend White had been killed by a motorist while cycling.

"I had no real emotion. I felt an overwhelming amount of sadness. You feel hatred. It's like why? Why him? He didn't deserve that to happen," says Atkinson.

"I didn't get much sleep that night. I can physically remember waking up and bursting out in tears. I went for food, and someone said to me, 'Are you okay?' At that point, I had to get up and leave.

"My coach at the time, Scottie [Helen Scott] was really helpful. She sat down with me and let me vent. I said to her, 'I want to win him a world title.'"

A week later, Atkinson did just that, and with #RideForMaggie on his frame, he has continued to win ever since.

In March, he won gold in the individual pursuit and elimination race at the 2024 Para-Cycling World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. This added to his success a month before, where he retained the national title in the scratch race, claiming a national record in the process.

Such a flying start to his career means his sights are firmly set on gold as he looks ahead to his first Paralympics this summer.

"The big goal for this year is winning the individual pursuit [at the Paralympics] and getting a world record. If I can do one of the two, I'll be satisfied with myself," asserts Atkinson. "I'd like to win [time trial] gold at the Games as well. The TT is the pinnacle of cycling."

While medals are the target, Atkinson will be spurred on by those he hopes to make proud. White will remain in his memory through messages on his bike, and his parents will watch on knowing all their sacrifice has been worth it.

"After the race [in Paris], I'll give them a big hug. I think that would be a cool thing to do."