UCI: Cycling's world governing body helps evacuate 165 people from Afghanistan

President David Lappartient is pleased the UCI has been able to help evacuate people from Afghanistan

Cycling's world governing body the UCI has announced it has assisted in the evacuation of 165 people from Afghanistan, including a number of female cyclists.

The UCI said it had partnered with Sylvan Adams, owner of the Israel Start-Up Nation team for whom Chris Froome rides, as well as other organisations including the Asian Cycling Federation and FIFA to help a number of cyclists,

artists, journalists and human rights campaigners leave the country.

The refugees are being resettled in Switzerland, Canada, France, Israel and the United States.

The UCI said it intended to make available its facilities at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle for the 38 refugees being settled in Switzerland.

UCI president David Lappartient said: "It is very important for the UCI to make a commitment to the members of the cycling family who are suffering due to the current situation in Afghanistan, and I am delighted that our efforts in this respect are providing opportunities for the people concerned in decent living conditions.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the governments of Switzerland, France, Canada, Albania, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and other countries which have worked on this project."