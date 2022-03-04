Pavel Sivakov granted change of nationality from Russian to French by cycling's UCI

Pavel Sivakov will now compete under the French flag at national, world championship and Olympic events

Cycling's governing body (UCI) has granted INEOS Grenadiers rider Pavel Sivakov a change of nationality from Russian to French, his team announced on Friday.

Sivakov was born in Italy to Russian parents, who were also cyclists, and moved to France as a young child.

Both cycling federations have been notified and he can now race under the French flag at national, world championship and Olympic events, the Grenadiers said.

"I was born in Italy and moved to France when I was one year old. France is where I grew up and was educated and where I fell in love with riding my bike, which led me to racing. It feels like my home," Sivakov said in a statement.

"I've wanted to become a French national for some time and had made the request to the UCI, but given what is happening in Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast-track this.

The UCI have officially granted @PavelSivakov a change of nationality from Russian to French.https://t.co/kNxMvcS2fz pic.twitter.com/AD6xA45bAH — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) March 4, 2022

"I want to thank the UCI and the team at INEOS Grenadiers for supporting me with this process and helping make this a reality.

"To now have the opportunity to race as a French national in international events makes me incredibly happy. It would be a dream to race in Paris at the 2024 Olympics for France and this is something that the team have said they would fully support.

"As I have previously said, I am totally against this war and all my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," Sivakov made clear.

"Like most people around the world right now, I hope for peace and a swift end to the suffering happening in the Ukraine."