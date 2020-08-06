Tour de Pologne: Fabio Jakobsen to be woken from medically-induced coma after crash

Fabio Jakobsen crashed at the finish line on stage one of the Tour of Poland

Doctors will attempt to wake Fabio Jakobsen from his medically-induced coma after crashing at the finish line on stage one of the Tour de Pologne, with the Dutch cyclist undergoing surgery overnight.

The 23-year-old's team Deceuninck-QuickStep confirmed he had not suffered brain or spinal injuries after he collided at high speed with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen in the final downhill sprint and crashed over the barriers into an official.

Jakobsen was airlifted to hospital and placed in a coma and after undergoing facial surgery it is hoped he can regain consciousness.

"Fabio had facial surgery during the night. His situation is stable at the moment and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up," said a statement by Deceuninck-QuickStep.

Meanwhile, Movistar have confirmed that Edu Prades will not compete in Thursday's second stage of the event after he was one of the riders involved in the incident in Katowice.

Prades spent the night in hospital after suffering a wound to his back which required stitches and the 32-year-old Spaniard is set to fly to Pamplona to undergo further check-ups following a small transverse fracture to cervical vertebra C6.

Jakobsen was named the winner of the opening stage, while Dylan Groenewegen was disqualified for 'dangerous behaviour'

The incident was caused by Jumbo-Visma sprinter Groenewegen drifting into Jakobsen's path and, after he had been disqualified, the 27-year-old's action was condemned by cycling's governing body.

A UCI statement read: "The Union Cycliste Internationale strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Wisma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) into the barriers a few metres from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

"The UCI, which considers the behaviour unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the disciplinary commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts."

The crash took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in hospital from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the 76th edition of the Tour of Poland.

The 77th Tour of Poland was meant to be held in July but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race began on Wednesday, with the 196km first stage taking the riders from the Slaski Stadium in Chorzow, southern Poland to Katowice.

The race was reduced to five stages from the seven originally planned in order to leave room on the calendar for other re-scheduled races.